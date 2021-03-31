||||
Gaylen Wallace, 66, of Pauls Valley, was born March 1, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Harvey Ursel Howard and Patty Sue Norris. She passed away March 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Victor Paul Mays of Norman passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 in Norman with family by his side. He was 81 years of age. Victor was born on Thursday, January 16, 1940 in Pauls Valley to William Paul and Joy (Corby) Mays of Pauls Valley.
Joan (JoAnn) Benito Blackburn McGregor passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on March 28, 2021, at the age of 90.
Ms. Reta McNeill, 80, of Cortez, Colorado, formerly of Pauls Valley, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lt. Col. (Retired) Alva LaDon (Don) Fincher, 75, was born Feb. 20, 1946 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to Alva Clatice (Hoot) and Thelma Lorene (Betty) Fincher. He passed this life on March 25, 2021 in Ardmore, Okla.
