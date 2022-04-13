Easter egg wonderland
Harvey Howard Jr., 69, passed away, April 6, 2022. Graveside service will be held April 15, 2022, at the Whitebead Cemetery, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Arr. Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg Chapel. www.dengelmortuary.com (913) 837-4310
Tressia Gale (Felan) Stephens, 72, was born on October 8, 1949 and passed from this life on April 9, 2022 surrounded by her devoted husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and other members of her loving family.
Buddy Underwood of Wynnewood, Oklahoma was born to Hollis and Pearl (McNeill) Underwood on July 21, 1934, in Elmore City, Oklahoma and entered the gates of heaven on April 4, 2022, at the age of 87.
Modean (Victor) Haddock was born June 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to Dale Frank and Bonnie Clariese (Shaw) Victor.
Sherry Lynn Travis Smith, 66, a resident of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born on March 3, 1956 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to John D. and Doris Travis.
