Some prison time is coming for a defendant accused of stabbing one man and using a hammer to strike another during an altercation in the Elmore City area over the summer.
The incident resulting in two felony assault charges against Clint Hernandez, 30, came in late July.
In a court hearing last week Hernandez submitted no contest pleas for the assault with deadly and dangerous weapon charges filed against him in Garvin County District Court.
The plea deal calls for Hernandez to receive five years in prison with each count to run concurrent to each other.
No motive was ever publicly revealed as to why Hernandez attacked two others during the July 30 altercation.
A court affidavit originally filed in the case shows one witness claimed to see Hernandez with a knife in his hand during the incident, which resulted in the man receiving multiple knife wounds with “lots of blood.”
A third man is reported to have taken the knife away from Hernandez and help the wounded man to a car for a trip to a hospital.
At some point Hernandez used a hammer to threaten the third subject. Two separate doors were broken as the defendant struck the man on the head. After the two wrestled for the hammer Hernandez is reported to have run from the house.
A family member, who said a month earlier Hernandez asked for mental health treatment, claims to have seen the stabbing as the man was injured in the shoulder.
“This is all your fault,” Hernandez is reported to have said several times to the man.
When questioned by an OSBI agent Hernandez said he stabbed the man six times in an attempt to kill him. He said he felt like a “free man” afterwards.
