EC bank offers big drink of water

It's a good time for a big drink of water thanks to the generosity of an Elmore City bank and a donation to the American Red Cross.
Officials with First State Bank of Elmore City recently donated a few cases of bottled water, which one Red Cross official said came at an absolutely perfect time.
“It's always good to get supplies donated to us,” said Mike Mlynek, executive director for the South Central and Southeast Oklahoma chapter for the American Red Cross.
“If the weatherman is correct we've got some scorching heat ahead of us. This is really handy for us to replenish our supplies. It's a good donation for us and helps get everybody geared up for summer.”
According to Mlynek, the EC bank recently purchased three pallets of bottled water to donate to area fire departments like the local one in Elmore City and others close by like Katie.
Mlynek says the remaining few cases made their way to the hands of Red Cross officials covering the Garvin County area.
“The bank bought a lot of water and donated a bunch to fire departments in the area,” he said, while describing how it all started.
“They had some left over, so they donated 21 cases to the Red Cross. Twenty one cases is always helpful as we go into the wildfire season.
“We respond anytime we're needed by first responders. If they're going to be on the scene for a long time we bring them food and set up canteen services. When we had the recent train derailment in Wynnewood we set up an evacuation center.
“We greatly appreciate it as this will allow us to restock and be ready to respond to disasters large and small.”
Mlynek adds at all the Red Cross' blood drives these days it's now common to do COVID-19 antibody testing.
