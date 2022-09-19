EC driver in Davis accident

A pedestrian walking in a Davis roadway was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Elmore City man over the weekend.
The collision between a walker and vehicle came at just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 18.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 56-year-old Angela Oller of Davis was crossing East Main Street and headed northbound in the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck driven Jeff Huffman, 45, of EC.
Huffman was alone driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on the very same East Main Street located inside of Davis' city limits when the vehicle struck Oller.
Troopers listed the cause of the collision as “pedestrian action.”
Huffman was not injured, while Oller was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries.
