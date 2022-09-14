EC man dies two days after wreck

An early report turned out to be wrong as an Elmore City man injured in a motorcycle accident last week wasn’t officially pronounced dead until two days later at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Although 51-year-old Culley Turner was instead listed in critical condition, he did in fact pass away Friday, Sept. 9.
All indications from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is Turner didn’t die on the day of his accident as it showed in the second of two reports released to the media.
Shortly after one report was released by the OHP a second one on Sept. 7 stated Turner had died in the early afternoon hours that same day.
The very next day a third report showed Turner was at the time still alive but remained in critical condition at OU Medical Center.
That hospital is where Turner was airlifted to shortly after his 2017 Harley Davidson cycle had gone to its side as it traveled southbound on U.S. Highway 77.
State troopers are not sure what happened to cause the cycle to go off the highway to the right and into a broad side at a site nearly five miles south of Davis in neighboring Murray County.
Turner, who was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time, was thrown from the motorcycle at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Two reports released by the OHP indicted Turner was taken to the metro hospital and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, arm, leg and head injuries.
The second reported stated Turner had died the same day at the same hospital.
Then on Thursday a third report released showed Turner was not deceased but instead was alive but in critical condition. He passed away the following day.
