State troopers are still investigating why an Elmore City motorist's vehicle went off an area roadway resulting in an injury accident.
Hurt was Darrin Kile, 51, who was alone while driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup on state Highway 29.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol show Kile's truck was traveling westbound when at a listed time of 6:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 it went off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason.
At a site about three miles west of Elmore City the truck was overcorrected to the left causing it to overturn one complete time.
The report did list the cause as “improper use of lane.”
Authorities are not sure if Kile was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident as he was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
He was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Assisting troopers at the scene were Elmore City firefighters.
