Just over 100 voters in Elmore City cast their ballot Tuesday for the next town clerk and treasurer.
Stephanie Upshaw finished with just about two-thirds of those votes to win the office over Julie Christian.
Upshaw is now set for a full four-year term as clerk-treasurer as she received 67 votes, which comes to 65.7 percent of all ballots in the municipal election The total number of votes for Christian was 35.
After this vote the next thing on the election calendar is a three-day filing period for Garvin County school board posts next month.
The annual filing is set for Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6-8 at the Garvin County Election Board office.
Here in Pauls Valley it was just last month when David Assad, president of the PV Board of Education, stepped down because he and his family moved out of the local school district.
J.R. Jackson was appointed to the office during a regular school board meeting Wednesday night.
Along with school boards in districts throughout Garvin County, the filings include the No. 3 seat on the Mid-America Technology Center Board of Education. Filings for that office will be at the McClain County Election Board in Purcell.
Any school board races that come from the filings will move on to an election on Feb. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.