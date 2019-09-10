One thumb up, one thumb down was Tuesday's answer for a couple of separate parts to a bond issue meant to make big upgrades in the Elmore City-Pernell School District.
ECP voters said yes to one proposition that will fund the construction of a brand new high school building.
Another proposition, one more focused on athletics and extracurricular activities, fell about 4 percent short of the 60 percent supermajority needed.
For ECP Superintendent Jennifer Cruz the election results were a positive thing for the district.
“Today was a great day for our ECP Badgers,” Crus said in a statement released moments after the issue was decided.
“Although we fell just short on getting both propositions passed, we were able to pass Proposition 1 for a new high school, elementary parking lot and modernization of the Jim Coffey Science and Technology Building.
“We plan to gather feedback on Proposition 2 and make any necessary changes and then bring it to a vote again in the near future, because we still believe the package to be worthwhile for our students and our community.
“Our supporters can rest easy knowing that our students will soon have a safe and healthy high school for our students and that we will continue to grow and provide opportunities for our Badgers.
“ECP has a brighter future ahead because of the wonderful support of our community,” she adds.
All the numbers from four precincts in Garvin County pretty much tell the story, while no results were available from a precinct in Stephens County.
The vote totals here in Garvin County finished with the new high school proposition drawing 64.3 percent support. The vote total was 617-342.
It totals more than $8.1 million and projects an initial property tax increase of 5 percent in the school district.
The second proposition got majority support with a 538-421 total, which is 56.1 percent, but fell short of the 60 percent needed.
This one proposed a new gym, improvements to the Badger football stadium and agriculture show barn and the acquisition of new band instruments.
The majority of Elmore City voters also threw their support behind Bobby Snow in the three-candidate race for the Ward 2 seat on EC's town council.
Snow received 118 votes, or 46 percent, while Jason Smith finished with 34 percent (88 votes) and Danny Williams with 19.5 percent (50) votes.
