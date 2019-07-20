Elmore City voters now have a single date set for early this fall as both a school issue and municipal race look to be on the ballot.
It's a double-dip as Sept. 10 is the new election day for voters in the Elmore City town and the Elmore City-Pernell School District.
One part of that came this week as three candidates filed to run for the same Ward 2 seat on EC's town council.
The trio are Jason Smith, Bobby Snow and Danny Williams.
The last day to register for that vote is Aug. 16, while Sept. 4 is the final day to submit requests for mailed absentee ballots.
A couple of incumbents were also a part of this week's filing as Louisa Romanos was the lone candidate signing up for city clerk/treasurer as Tim Clark was the only one filing for a Ward 4 council seat.
•••
The Sept. 10 is also the day for an election on a new school bond issue for the local school district.
This past March an issue that would have included such projects as a new high school building fell a handful of votes short of getting the 60 percent needed for passage.
Now ECP school officials, working with a committee made up of Elmore City residents, have made some adjustments and are going for a new issue.
This one has two related but separate propositions with both totaling nearly $19.5 million in a series over 18 years.
The first proposition calls for a new 12-classroom high school building with two additional rooms accounting for new science and math labs, or STEM, and improved security at the elementary school entrances, along with a paved parking lot there.
Plans also call for a STEM lab to be added to ECP's middle school.
It totals more than $8.1 million and projects an initial property tax increase of 5 percent in the school district.
The other proposition is more for the extracurricular side, such as sports facilities, the school's ag barn and new instruments for the Badger band.
Projects here include a new gymnasium and improvements to the Badger football field with a new concession stand, public restrooms, locker rooms, weight room and additional handicap compliant seating for local fans.
It also has improvements to ECP's agriculture show barn and shop and the acquisition of new band instruments.
This proposition totals just over $11.3 million, financing included, and projects an 8.5 percent tax increase.
If both propositions are passed it would raise property taxes by $13.50 for every $100 now paid.
