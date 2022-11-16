EC woman killed in truck accident

An Elmore City woman was tragically killed when her vehicle went off a road Wednesday morning.
Jessie Taylor, 77, was alone when the 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck she was driving went off state Highway 74 near Elmore City.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report Taylor's truck was traveling southbound when at a listed time of 8:54 a.m. Nov. 16 it went off SH 74 to the right before it was overcorrected to the left.
The truck then departed the highway to the left and struck a pipe fence at a site just to the north of Elmore City.
Taylor, who was wearing seat belts at the time, was initially taken by ambulance to Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley.
She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital before being transported to Wooster Funeral Home in Elmore City.
Troopers are still investigating what might have caused Taylor's vehicle to go off the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.