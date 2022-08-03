ECP gets ready for new school year

A brand new school year gets started next week for Elmore City-Pernell students.
It starts a little early with Meet the Badgers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Chamber of Commerce Downtown Social.
Then it's Meet the Teacher Night on Tuesday, August 9.
First up it's the elementary students from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by middle school and high school from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The first day of school at ECP is Wednesday, August 10, while fall portraits are scheduled for August 31.
The Garvin County Health Department is planning to host a back to school after hours immunization clinic for youngsters before they head back to the classroom for another school year.
The clinic is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 8 at the health department facility in Pauls Valley, 1809 S. Chickasaw
This particular clinic is for students who qualify for the VFC (Vaccines for Children) program, have SoonerCare or no insurance or are tribal members.
Call 405-238-7346 for more information.
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ, 1509 W. Grant, will host its annual clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 6.
Enrollment is set to continue over the next few days for schools in Pauls Valley.
The times of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are for each enrollment at each of the schools.
At Pauls Valley Elementary School the enrollment schedule is:
• 1st Grade – Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• 2nd Grade – Thursday, Aug. 4.
• 3rd Grade – Friday, Aug. 5.
(Pre-K and Kindergarten was on Aug. 2)
Enrollment at Pauls Valley Intermediate School will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4. This is for all the grades at the school – four, five and six.
• New students in the library.
• Current students in the cafeteria.
Enrollment for grades seven, eight and nine at PV Junior High is Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4.
The schedule for students at PV High School is:
• New students on Monday, Aug. 8.
• Seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
• Juniors on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Sophomores on Thursday, Aug. 11.
