ECP principal ready for top office

There's no question Sheila Riddle is excited about the unique chance to be the top administrator of the same Elmore City-Pernell schools she once attended as a youngster.
All the little details are expected to be finalized this week as Riddle has already stepped in to replace Jennifer Cruz, who a few weeks ago accepted a new job as high school principal in Enid.
Riddle says she's ready to go as she not only moves up to be the next ECP superintendent but she's pulling double duty by continuing to serve as the district's elementary principal and federal program director.
“I'm honored to be chosen to be the leader of the Elmore City-Pernell schools,” Riddle tells the PV Democrat.
“I look forward to be able to put an emphasis on the students and the academic education here.
“It's amazing to get the chance to come back to your hometown and move up to this position and have the opportunity to hopefully provide the leadership and give back to my school that gave me my education.”
Riddle, who has been the principal of ECP Elementary the past decade-plus, was one of seven candidates interviewed and one of two finalists for the superintendent's job.
Her plans are to continue as the elementary principal while also serving as the school superintendent.
She once got a glimpse of how if felt to be in the top spot as several years ago Riddle stepped in for a 60-day period to serve as the interim superintendent.
Riddle grew up in the Antioch area and spent her entire childhood going to school in Elmore as she graduated from high school there in 1994.
She went to East Central and Southeastern universities before teaching middle school and high school math for seven years in Texas. She was a principal for two years in Collinsville, Texas before then coming back home to ECP.
“This is my hometown,” she said.
“I've got a good feel for the community. I've got a good feel for the inside of this school. I'm a good fit for the job with my background.”
