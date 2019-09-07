ECP school issue now up to voters

The back and forth between opposing sides will soon get an answer for a bond issue going before voters in the Elmore City-Pernell School District.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 is the big day for the fate of two separate propositions with both totaling nearly $19.5 million in a series over 18 years.
Precincts open the traditional hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday include the Elmore City Community Building, Maysville Methodist Church, Trucks Unlimited at I-35 and SH 29 and the Hennepin Community Building/Fire Station.
Just days ago a series of community meetings wrapped up meant to provide residents with more information about the bond process, the proposed tax increase if one or both of the propositions pass, architectural plans for projects and the management of construction.
Opponents have questioned the number of projects involved in the issue, along with the tax hikes, while ECP school officials like Superintendent Jennifer Cruz have said the two propositions allow voters to have a choice in what they'll support on election day.
Voters wanting to find out more are encouraged to boot up their computer and go to the school district's online website at ecpbadgers.com.
There they can find out how to calculate the exact property tax increases if one or both of the issue's propositions are passed by at least 60 percent support.
There's also information on the specific places where any bond money would go and the details of each project on the ballot for the two separate propositions.
A breakdown of the issue shows it's split up into one proposition mainly focused on a new high school building and another for more extracurricular activities.
The first proposition calls for a new 12-classroom high school building with two additional rooms accounting for new science and math labs, or STEM, a more secure entry to ECP's elementary school and the paving of the elementary parking lot.
Plans also call for a STEM lab to be added to ECP's middle school.
It totals more than $8.1 million and projects an initial property tax increase of 5 percent in the school district.
The other proposition includes a new gymnasium and improvements to the Badger football field with a new concession stand, public restrooms, locker rooms, weight room and additional handicap compliant seating for local fans.
It also has improvements to ECP's agriculture show barn and the acquisition of new band instruments.
This one totals just over $11.3 million, financing included, and projects an 8.5 percent tax increase.
If both propositions are passed it would raise property taxes by $13.50 for every $100 now paid.
•••
Tuesday's election includes a race for a seat on Elmore City's town council
On the ballot are three candidates – Jason Smith, Bobby Snow and Danny Williams – vying for the Ward 2 seat on the EC council.
