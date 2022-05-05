The 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremonies at East Central University will be live-treamed at the time of the event on Saturday, May 7, on ECU’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/ECUvideos.
The link to the 10 a.m. ceremony is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoMRQDyts1I
The 2 p.m. ceremony can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7z0iy9Mnlg
For more information on the graduation ceremonies, please visit www.ecok.edu.
