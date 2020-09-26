ECU jazz concert adds local touch

A couple of Garvin County students are among those tuning up to soon play in the East Central University's jazz band during its first public concert of the fall 2020 semester.
The concert, which is free to the public, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 on ECU’s Centennial Plaza in front of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. For those unfamiliar with the campus, the location is at the eastern terminus of Ada’s Main Street.
The band includes Zully Duarte of Pauls Valley and Alyssa Trett of Wynnewood.
The ECU Jazz Band, directed by instructor Kirk Palmer, also includes Trey Hobbs, Kara Keith and Teresa White of Ada; Garrett Workman of Bridge Creek; John Roberts of Checotah; Tyler Macon of Clayton; Andrew Seeberger of Cushing; T.K. Garrett, Libby Revel and Anthony Smith of Moore; Kaylee Hacker of Prague; Ian Kulakowski of Putnam City; Jordan Eaton and Hannah Ticer of Shawnee; Dalaan Bassett, Kellan Brown, Duncan Mitchell and Nash Moore of Sulphur; and Abigail Hardage of Washington.
The music program features “Takin’ It To Church,” by Shelton Berg; “Manteca,” by Gillespie, Fuller and Gonzales (arranged by Mike Tomaro); “Bunch of Blues,” by Les Hooper; “Ipanema,” by Antonio Carlos Jobim (arranged by Eric Richards); and “This Bass Was Made for Walkin’,” by Thad Jones.
Although the concert is outdoors, COVID-19 protocols will be followed as those attending should wear face coverings and expect to socially distance.
