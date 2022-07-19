ECU president to make hometown visit

East Central University in Ada is hosting a Pauls Valley area meet-and-greet for newly appointed President Wendell Godwin.
ECU alums and area residents are invited to attend this come-and-go event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Punkin’s BBQ & Catfish in Pauls Valley, 1911 W. Grant Avenue.
This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be provided.
Godwin, a Pauls Valley High School graduate (1980), assumed the ECU presidency on July 1.
Godwin has served as dean of ECU's Stonecipher School of Business since 2010.
He has been instrumental in the capital funding campaign for the Chickasaw Business & Conference Center and the Stonecipher School of Business.
He created Oklahoma Business Week and U.S/Africa Business Week, which provide opportunities for students and business professionals to put their business skills to use in the service of others.
