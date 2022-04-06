Eggs waiting to be found

Thousands of eggs will just be waiting to be found as the community Wacker Park Easter Egg Hunt is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
The fast-paced hunt will take place near the park pavilion off of North Willow.
Prizes will be awarded around 10:45 a.m., while the PV Ministerial Alliance will begin serving food at 11 a.m.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual banquet celebration on Tuesday, April 19.
With a theme of “Set a Course for Adventure,” the chamber's fundraising event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Bosa Community Center.
Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door with sponsorships available. Find out more at the chamber's online website.
•••
The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta is presenting Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the PV High School auditorium.
Tickets of $25 for adults and $5 for youth/students are available at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
•••
The Pockets of Pockets community clean up day in Pauls Valley is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up along the “feeder” roads leading into Pauls Valley, along with the downtown area. Contact the local chamber office for more information.
Partners for the event are the city of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Also a part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley is waiving dumping fees for local residents each Saturday in April.
Participants are asked to bring a utility statement with them to the solid waste transfer station.
•••
The team of three Pauls Valley churches will continue to invite the public to events in a couple of weeks as part of the coming Easter season.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
It started with an Ash Wednesday service back on March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
Next the churches hope residents will be a part of a celebration for the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
