Election board now has full team

New duties all the way around for a brand new team forming to help oversee elections in Garvin County.
It was just a few days ago – Friday, May 1 to be exact – when Gayla Dean officially stepped into her new role as the secretary overseeing the Garvin County Election Board.
Then on Monday, May 4 she brought in some help as Holly Levis of Maysville began with her first day as the office's assistant secretary.
“It's my first day, so I've like it so far,” Levis said just a short time after starting the training for her new duties.
Dean's new hire is a big deal as the election board here needs all hands on deck as it moves toward the remainder of 2020 being a really big election year with the race for the White House leading the way.
In a sad coincidence Dean, who has worked in the office since 2008, was formally approved as the secretary on the same day as her predecessor's passing.
Doylene Cunningham, who served in the position since early 2013, passed away April 20 after earlier submitting her resignation. She had faced health problems for some time.
With a new assistant on board Dean says much of her attention will turn to preparing for a primary election date next month.
“Training is next,” she said, referring to the officials who will be stationed at precincts all over Garvin County on election day.
That big election day is June 30. Here in Garvin County that includes four Republican candidates running for sheriff and a number of state and congressional races.
Other elections also now scheduled for that same date are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
All deadlines for the summer election are still in place, such as the last day to register to vote is June 5, while June 24 is the deadline to formally request mailed ballots.
In-person absentee voting is scheduled for June 25-27 – something Dean is already thinking about because of the safety guidelines now in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“In person voting will be a little different this year. I'll have to think outside of the box,” she said about the early in person voting and activity at precincts on election day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.