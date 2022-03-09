Election dates start to add up

One election has a deadline for later this week, while another should begin taking shape with a filing period coming in April.
First up is Friday, March 11, which is the last day for voter registration when it comes to April 5 elections in the Whitebead and Elmore City-Pernell school districts and a city vote in Lindsay.
In Whitebead there are two issues for voters to consider.
One is a $3.8 million bond issue that if passed by at least 60 percent support would pay for the construction of a brand new classroom building.
Plans are for the proposed building to include four rooms for Pre-K and kindergarten students to replace some of the schools portable classrooms.
It would also serve as a safe room for the school and Whitebead community.
The bond issue stretching over 17 years does include an initial 14.5 percent increase to property taxes in the Whitebead district. That would mean an additional $14.50 for every $100 in taxes paid now.
Whitebead voters will also decide the race for one of the three school board offices as incumbent Jess Patton is going against challenger Belinda Hunt.
Also set for the April election is a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Lindsay voters will also have some choices in an election to fill a few local city council offices.
One race is for a one-year unexpired term. Candidates include Angel Wilbur, Bill Nye Jr., Amy Allege, Cyndi Robbins and Vern Roe.
The top three finishers will be the winners for a trio of two-year council seats.
Candidate include Tom Inman, Stephanie Palmer, Bev Barker, Bart Drennan, Greg Henderson, Steve Staggs and Shanda Hernandez.
Voters in the three areas also have until March 21 to request mailed absentee ballots for the April 5 election.
•••
The filing period is April 13-15 for candidates seeking some Garvin County offices.
Offices included for the filing at the Garvin County Election Board are two county commissioner posts, treasurer and assessor.
Current office holders are commissioners Mike Gollihare in District 3 and Randy Chandler in District 1, Treasurer Sandy Goggans and Assessor Tammy Murrah.
Filings will also include Garvin County’s associate district judge, which right now is Steve Kendall.
Any races coming from the filings will be on the primary election ballot in late June, along with a measure to allow liquor stores in Garvin County to sell alcohol from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
All three county commissioners voted Monday to officially place the liquor issue on the ballot.
