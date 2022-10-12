Election day edges even closer

With a general election coming early next month the deadline to get registered is later this week, specifically Friday, Oct. 14.
The actual election day is Nov. 8 as voters also have until Oct. 24 to request mailed absentee ballots.
In Garvin County the most local of the races in this election is for associate district Judge.
Incumbent Steve Kendall, looking for his third full term in office, and challenger Laura McClain, now an assistant district attorney in Garvin County, are on the ballot.
Closer looks at both candidates will come soon in the Pauls Valley Democrat.
A conversation with McClain will be featured in the Oct. 19 edition, while a chat with Kendall will be in the Oct. 26 edition.
The rest of the Garvin County ballot looks like this:
• District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe is set to go against challenger Steve Jarman in the upcoming election.
• One District 21 district judge, Michael Tupper, has a challenger in Patrick Crowe. The judicial district includes Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
• One of two U.S. senators in Oklahoma, James Lankford, has three challengers – Kenneth Blevins, Madison Horn and Michael Delaney.
• The other senator’s race is to fill the unexpired term from the retiring Jim Inhofe.
Running for this spot are Robert Murphy, Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn and Ray Woods.
• District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole will go against challenger Mary Brannon.
• Oklahoma Governor Kevin Still has a trio of challengers – Natalie Bruno, Joy Hofmeister and Ervin Stone Yen.
• Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell goes against Chris Powell and Melinda Alizadeh-Fard.
• The two-candidate race for attorney general is between Lynda Steele and Gentner Drummond.
• Three are on the ballot for state treasurer – Gregory Sadler, Todd Russ and Charles De Coune.
• Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson are vying for the office of superintendent of public instruction.
• For commissioner of labor it will be Will Daugherty, Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Jack Henderson on the ballot.
• Running for corporation commissioner are Kim David, Margaret Warigia Bowman and Don Underwood.
• A number of supreme court and civil appeals judges in Oklahoma are also on the ballot.
