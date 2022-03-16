Election day not far away for some

Election day is now less than three weeks away for voters in three parts of Garvin County.
The big day is April 5 as there will be school board elections in the Whitebead and Elmore City-Pernell districts, while some municipal choices will be on the ballot in Lindsay.
Voters in the three areas have until Monday, March 21 to request mailed absentee ballots for the election.
Just days ago a bond issue election in Whitebead was rescinded as a way to allow for a school board vote first, followed by more discussion on the proposed $3.8 million issue intended to fund the construction of a new classroom building that also served as a community safe room.
What Whitebead voters will decide in this election is the race for one of the three school board offices as incumbent Jess Patton is going against challenger Belinda Hunt.
There's also a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Lindsay voters will also have some choices in an election to fill a few local city council offices.
One race is for a one-year unexpired term. Candidates include Angel Wilbur, Bill Nye Jr., Amy Allege, Cyndi Robbins and Vern Roe.
The top three finishers will be the winners for a trio of two-year council seats.
Those candidate include Tom Inman, Stephanie Palmer, Bev Barker, Bart Drennan, Greg Henderson, Steve Staggs and Shanda Hernandez.
When the early April election day does roll around a couple of precincts – the Erin Springs Baptist Church and Maysville Methodist Church – will not be open.
The reason is pretty simple as election officials says there are very few voters for those precincts when it comes to the two school board races that are on the ballot.
Voters for those precincts will need to cast ballots by mailed absentees or early in-person voting at the county election board on March 31 and April 1.
•••
The filing period is April 13-15 for candidates seeking some Garvin County offices that potentially could be part of a primary election set for June 28.
Offices included for the filing at the Garvin County Election Board are two county commissioner posts, treasurer and assessor.
Current office holders are commissioners Mike Gollihare in District 3 and Randy Chandler in District 1, Treasurer Sandy Goggans and Assessor Tammy Murrah.
Among the other offices is Garvin County’s associate district judge, which currently is Steve Kendall.
Any races coming from the filings will be on the June primary ballot, along with a measure to allow liquor stores in Garvin County to sell alcohol from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
All three county commissioners recently voted to officially place the liquor issue on the ballot as a way to let voters decide the issue.
