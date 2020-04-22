Election day of change, sadness

It was a day of change and sadness as a new appointment has come for the post that leads Garvin County's election board.
Longtime assistant Gayla Dean got the formal nod from state officials this week to be the new secretary overseeing the election board here.
The news was bittersweet as Dean's assignment came on the same day as the passing of Doylene Cunningham.
Cunningham, who's served in the position since late in 2012, passed away Monday, April 20 after facing health problems for some time.
Dean admits the timing was indeed on the down side as a short time after Cunningham's passing members of the Oklahoma State Election Board voted to move Dean up to the position because a special meeting had already been scheduled for that day.
“She did a magnificent job,” Dean said about Cunningham from the same election board office they shared for the past few years in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“I am very honored to be her assistant. I will just do the best I can do.”
Misha Moore, public information officer for the Oklahoma State Election Board, confirmed the group did accept Cunningham's previously submitted resignation and vote to appoint Dean as the new secretary for the Garvin County office.
“With her appointment Gayla Dean's first official day will be May 1. In the meantime she'll continue with her duties as assistant secretary,” Moore said, adding Cunningham's resignation was scheduled to be effective on April 30.
Moore says the appointment process is something board members deal with on a regular basis.
“It's a pretty standard thing,” she said about new election board secretaries being named for counties all over the state.
“It's put on the agenda and the board votes on it.”
Another big part of the process is those named as election board secretaries are first nominated by a state senator.
In this case Sen. Greg McCortney, who's District 13 covers most of Garvin County, is the one who nominated Dean.
Dean was worked in Garvin County's election board since 2008.
She's familiar with Garvin County having come from the Wallville-Hughes area located between Maysville and Lindsay.
“I was raised in Wallville, went to school in Hughes and graduated from Maysville. I went to school in Hughes and when it consolidated I graduated high school from Maysville,” she said.
Dean hopes to soon start interviewing candidates to find her replacement as assistant in the office.
