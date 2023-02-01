Election has early voting next week

Any early voters in Maysville and Paoli can still get the job done next week for an upcoming election.
Early voting by way of in-person absentees is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9-10 at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
That comes before the actual election day on Feb. 14.
On the ballot is a school board race in Maysville and a bond issue vote in Paoli.
The three candidates running for a school board office in Maysville are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Also on the ballot next month is a school bond issue in Paoli meant to address heating and cooling needs, computers and new technology and a new school bus.
School board races with two candidates will be on the ballot in April.
They include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
Also next week is a three-day municipal filing period.
Filings at the Election Board office are Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 6-8.
In Pauls Valley, city council offices included in the filings are the ones currently occupied by Mayor Jocelyn Rushing, Eric Smith and Jonathan Grimmett. Both Smith and Grimmett won elections in 2021 for two-year unexpired terms.
