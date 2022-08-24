Election results here not so different

Tuesday's election results in Garvin County weren't really that much different than totals coming from across the state.
The Aug. 23 primary runoff election was the next step toward the 2022 midterm general election in early November.
The highest office on this week's ballot was U.S. senator.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin defeated T.W. Shannon in the Republican runoff by collecting 65 percent of the overall votes.
Here in Garvin County the support for Mullin came in at 72.4 percent.
Mullin will next face former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn and two others with all looking to replace the retiring Jim Inhofe.
Madison Horn received 65.4 percent of the vote, including 57.7 percent in Garvin County, to claim the Democratic nomination for the other U.S. Senate seat.
Horn, who defeated Jason Bollinger, is now set to face Republican incumbent James Lankford.
• State Treasurer – Todd Russ received 55.5 percent of the vote (51.4 percent in Garvin County) to claim the Republican nomination with a win over Clark Jolley.
• State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters finished with 53.4 percent (53.1 percent in Garvin County) to defeat April Grace on the Republican ballot.
• State Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn defeated Sean Roberts with 53 percent of the vote (52 percent in Garvin County) to win the Republican runoff.
• State Corporation Commissioner – Just over 59 percent of the vote (53.3 percent in Garvin County) went to Kim David on the Republican side. Falling short in the close vote was Todd Thomsen.
The general election on Nov. 8 features the race for governor and here in Garvin County one for associate district judge.
Current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall will face challenger Laura McClain, who is now an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
