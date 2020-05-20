Election sites look to keep it safe

All 16 voting precincts in Garvin County will likely get some help with staying clean and social distancing when the next big election day arrives in late June.
Still only days into her tenure as election board secretary, Gayla Dean got the support of all three county commissioners this week to do what she needs to do to ensure voters are safe during the primary election on June 30.
With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still in play Dean says she plans to bring in extra people to join regular precinct officials on election day.
Their main job will be to clean voting areas and remind voters to keep a safe distance from each other at the precincts.
“I am going to have to hire extra people,” Dean said, adding they could be volunteers or paid workers with maybe two needed at each precinct.
“They would be there for cleanings and social distancing. I'm talking about wiping down the booths.
“I'm also looking to have enough disposable ink pens where they don't have to be used more than once.”
A few suggestions for those extra workers are volunteer firefighters, civic organizations and maybe student groups in the county like 4-H.
Another part of their duties will be to help limit the number of voters being inside a precinct at any one time, which will likely add to a slower pace for voters on election day.
“It's going to be a slow voting day,” Dean said about the June election.
“Each person will have at least two ballots and maybe even three.”
Dean will also be granted use of a county sanitizing machine, which she says will mainly be used to ensure precincts are left in good shape after the election.
Both Dean and Dave Johnson, who is the emergency management director for Garvin County, say there are state and federal programs available to help county election boards recover some of the additional costs related to COVID-19.
“There's a program where FEMA would help pay for any temporary jobs created because of the emergency. It would pay for 75 percent of straight time wages and overtime,” Johnson said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Let's say for example you hire extra personnel to keep the courthouse sanitized then you can recover 75 percent of that through the FEMA program.
“So we do have some avenues for the county to not be out of 100 percent of the expenses.”
Johnson said this also applies to equipment and supplies related to the virus pandemic.
•••
There is a June 5 deadline to register to vote for the primary election next month.
In Garvin County the race for sheriff is the top draw as four candidates, all Republicans, are on the ballot.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, is set to face three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
Along with state and congressional races, other elections also now scheduled for that same date are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
