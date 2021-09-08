Election time is nearly here

Time to mark a ballot is nearly here for a number of voters in a big section of Garvin County.
Election day is Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a District 1 race for commissioner, school bond issues in Maysville and Lindsay and a city council race in Lindsay.
Early voting for any of the races will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9-10 in the election board office located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” says Garvin County Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean.
“This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day or who want to avoid long lines.”
The two candidates in the District 1 commissioner’s race are Republican Randy Chandler of Lindsay, now serving in an interim role, and Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville.
The winner will step in to serve the one year remaining on the term of longtime commissioner Kenneth Holden, who stepped away for retirement in February after serving in the office for a second time.
The office could be back before voters in 2022 for a full four-year term.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches all the way over to the west side of Pauls Valley.
Also on the Sept. 14 ballot is a $600,000 bond issue in Maysville meant to address a handful of school projects.
Tops on the list is $425,000 to construct and install a track. There’s also $95,000 to repair and remodel restrooms for all local schools, another $50,000 for band uniforms and equipment and $30,000 to install scoreboards.
In Lindsay there’s two bond propositions on the school ballot.
One is for $1 million, which if approved by at least 60 percent goes for STEM science and technology equipment and science labs, along with equipment for a vocational-agriculture building on campus.
A second one is $580,000 for schools buses and vehicles.
Lindsay voters also have an unexpired term on the local city council.
The four candidates running for the office are Robert Brooks, Aaron Aprill, Greg Henderson and Angel Wilbourn.
The voting precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the April 14 election day include:
• Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay.
• REC Multi-purpose Center in Lindsay.
• Erin Springs Baptist Church south of Lindsay.
• Maysville Methodist Church, 705 Mays.
• Paoli Senior Citizens Center, 408 West Davis.
• Pauls Valley National Meridian Branch Bank, 101 North Indian Meridian.
