Elections now on the books

Elections in a number of area cities, including one with three candidates going for a single council office in Pauls Valley, are now on the books after a filing period last week.
Filings wrapping up a week ago included a spot on the PV City Council as incumbent Jocelyn Rushing now has two opponents, Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
Although Rushing serves in the Place 3 office this race is not to see who will be PV’s mayor, which is one of Rushing’s duties right now.
The election for this race and others is set for April 4. The deadline to get registered to vote is March 10, while the last day to request mailed absentee ballots is March 20.
Two PV council incumbents winning full terms without opposition are Jonathan Grimmett (Place 2) and Eric Smith (Place 1).
One change since the filings is a candidate withdrawal means there won't be a race in Stratford.
Sean McKinney took his name out as a candidate for a board of trustee office in Stratford.
With the withdrawal the remaining three candidates – Terry Bryant, Santee Wade and Ricky Keel – all claim the three board offices without opposition.
In Wynnewood races include Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross for police chief, Keith Huitt and Heath Shadden for mayor, a total of three candidates – Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard – for council Ward 2, Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper for council Ward 3 and Korina Dixon and John Smeltzer for Ward 4.
Three candidates filed to run for two offices with unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees. They are Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Uhles.
In a race to fill four two-year offices on the Lindsay City Council the candidates signing up to run are Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don E. Lough and Vern Roe.
The remaining filings from last week include:
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 – Beverly Badgley.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 (Unexpired) – Vicki Motes.
• Maysville Town Clerk-Treasurer – Sandra Albright.
• Paoli Town Clerk-Treasurer – Londa Beckelheimer.
• Paoli Board of Trustees (3 offices) – Steve English, Kenoth Shane Patton and Ray Paul Gibson.
• Elmore City Council Ward 2 – Steve Hudson.
• Stratford Town Clerk – Tonia Jones.
There are also a trio of school board candidates on the April ballot.
They include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
•••
A statewide vote for State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, will come on March 7. Absentee ballots can be requested through 5 p.m. Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.