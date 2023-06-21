Bennett Brown (right), officer and board member for Old Glory Bank, sports a patriotic red, while and blue tie, while he and Vince Bethune (left) look up at a very big American flag during the singing of the national anthem as the Elmore City bank hosted a special gathering last week on Flag Day. (PV Democrat photo)
Flags and a covering of the heart during the national anthem were common last week as Old Glory Bank in Elmore City hosted a special gathering to official open its new operations. (PV Democrat photo)
A gazebo is now up front and center in Elmore City next to Old Glory Bank, which officially opened its new operations with a Flag Day gathering last week. (PV Democrat photo)
A little bit of visiting and a lot of flags were part of a patriotic gathering last week at Old Glory Bank in Elmore City. (PV Democrat photo)
Elmore City bank gets patriotic
