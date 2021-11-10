Emotions run high with choral concert

One singer says the emotions can run high as rehearsals over the past few weeks are leading up to a performance in a few days that’s never really been heard before in Pauls Valley.
Steve Freeman is one of those getting ready to sing when they hit the stage for a performance of the classic holiday program “Messiah” by Handel at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the PV High School auditorium.
It will be the first public program by the newly formed nonprofit Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Freeman has a whole lot of perspectives about the upcoming show as he will not only sing but he’s the general manager of the new group.
“I’ve never sung this before, so it’s just been amazing to be in this group,” Freeman said as participants have been involved in weekly rehearsals for some time.
“The overlapping voices that you hear with this is really amazing. I get goosebumps singing this. Sometimes I do get a little emotional when I sing.
“It’s beautiful music, passionate with strong emotions and it makes a statement.”
Members of seven church choirs in town have been rehearsing to sing in this performance, along with five music students from East Central University in Ada, who Freeman says has “good energy.”
There will also be four soloists and 17 chamber musicians set to take the stage.
Among the largest group of singers is one who took a unique and most unexpected path, Freeman said.
“A homeless man started coming because he was familiar with the work and he loved it,” he said.
“He just wanted to sit in and listen during the rehearsals. He was invited to come up and sing and pretty soon we were getting his size for a tuxedo.”
According to Freeman, the director of the performance, Jack Bowman, said, ‘This is what Jesus would have done.’
Admission to the performance is free, but donations of $20 for adults is encouraged.
“We know the sound in the high school auditorium won’t be the same as the rehearsals in the church sanctuary,” Freeman said about the local First Presbyterian Church.
“Still, it sounds amazing. We’re a solid wall of sound.”
The new choral group is also planning a second performance coming in the spring.
Now scheduled for April 24, 2022, it will be a performance of Mozart's Requiem featuring some singers coming all the way from Paris, France.
