Employees get courthouse break

Access into Garvin County's courthouse should be getting a little easier for employees working inside, while that access for the general public is for now going to remain limited.
All three county commissioners agreed this week with Sheriff Jim Mullett to take the first step toward easing the tight entry guidelines but only for the employees.
“We're going to open up all the doors for card readers only,” Mullett said during a weekly commissioners' meeting.
“Gradually we're going to open it up for our employees to come into the courthouse. That's the way we've got to do it – gradually and in phases.”
This easing of the rule is only for employees working in a courthouse office as the public will still need to enter through just one door, the one on the west of the annex.
Once inside courthouse visitors will still have their temperature checked as a fever is one symptom of the COVID-19 virus, along with passing through a metal detector.
Visitors showing no signs of fever and passing through the metal detector are still directed to stay in the first floor annex and asked to use drop boxes set up there for each of the courthouse offices.
“We'll keep the public coming in the same one door they are now,” Mullett said.
“We'll keep the same thing that we're doing for the public and not make any changes for now. We'll just keep that one going.”
Elected officials for each of the county offices are being asked to monitor the times their employees enter and leave the courthouse.
“Let's give this first phase time to see that it works,” said Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director.
Johnson also says there's a lot of grey area when it comes to the first phase of the governor's plan announced days ago to slowly begin opening up some businesses in the state, closed for weeks because of the pandemic.
“All three phases rely on people being able to meet certain standards with social distancing, things like that,” he said. “When the state doesn't offer specifics you fall back to federal statutes.”
He stresses whatever the policies are being proposed at both the state and federal levels are really just a request for the public to adhere to in the hope of lowering the pandemic numbers.
“It's a recommendation,” Johnson said about the governor's plan to slowly get Oklahoma businesses back open even on a limited basis.
“Like a mask, you're asked to wear one when you're out in public. There's no enforcement behind it, only a recommendation. There's no law enforcement behind these guidelines.”
One recommendation from Johnson was for the commissioners to tell their employees the most important thing they can do is follow the most basic safety guideline for the virus – washing hands frequently.
“Hygiene is better that PPE,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment.
“Tell your guys that washing their hands is better than wearing gloves. If they're wearing gloves all day it's not providing any protection.
“Use hand sanitizers in the field and when you get in wash your hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.