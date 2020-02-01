English project means so much more

It may be a junior high English project funded by a Pauls Valley group but it’s meant to offer students way more than just words.
The project from local English teacher Courtney Green is taking more than 60 of her eighth grade students on a trip to The 45th Infantry Division Museum in Oklahoma City.
Funded by the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence, Green’s vision for the recent field trip was to show students how a variety of subjects are all connected to one another.
“I’m not a history class, but we’re making historical connections,” Green tells the PV Democrat.
“A museum like this one brings together art, history, English, all kinds of classes.
“Eighth grade English has a lot of history components, things like the Gettysburg Address and the Civil War. We study the Holocaust, which leads to studying the Diary of Anne Frank.
“This museum hits their needs. There’s not a subject I don’t think it doesn’t hit.”
With exhibits stretching over many wars and conflicts over time, some of the actual items from those periods, such as tanks, uniforms from different time periods and even a few seized from the apartment of Adolph Hitler, bring history to life for the PV students making the trip.
One is the actual mirror used by Hitler as led the Nazis during World War II.
“Can you imagine Hitler looking into this mirror before he went out to speak?”
Green is also hoping a project like this can arm her students with some of the skills needed to navigate in today’s ever changing society.
“This is an opportunity for me to pair fiction with non-fiction,” she said.
“Twenty first century skills involve non-fiction reading. With so much fake news out there today they’ve got to be smart enough to see what’s fictional.”
Even better for her as a teacher, Green says projects like this one definitely grab the attention of her students.
“When we do the Holocaust they’re asking me what’s next. It’s great to see so many students keep asking when are we going,” Green said about the field trip.
“It’s fun to watch them want to learn. If you get kids curious you’ve won.”
Another big part of this project is students get a local angle with the service provided by soldiers from Pauls Valley.
Green says at least three PV men served as prisoners at some point during World War II, including someone very close to her, the late Glen Murray.
“Glen was like a grandfather to me. When I became a teacher he would come to my class and just hang out and talk to the students.
“They’ll have the same type of radios he would have made during the war. They’ll have the same type of suit he would have used to parachute out,” she said about Murray’s experience as a radio operator.
“Kids are fascinated a man from Pauls Valley, all these veterans from around here, were a part of that.”
Another local example comes from the museum having some of the same type of artifacts involved in the conflict that resulted in the death of Bryan Scripsick.
Scripsick is a 2004 PV grad who was killed three years later during a suicide bomb attack in Iraq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.