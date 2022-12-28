An attempted traffic stop went sideways in a hurry when a motorist instead took a Garvin County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that nearly turned disastrous.
In the end that motorist, Edward Glenn McBroom, 58, did survive the ill fated escape attempt but landed in jail on multiple criminal charges that includes a six-figure bond.
The incident came in the late evening hours of Dec. 16 as Deputy Carl Zink attempted to pull over a silver Mitsubishi near Wynnewood.
When the deputy turned on his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens the Mitsubishi just kept going through Wynnewood.
As the two traveled through an intersection the deputy passed the vehicle driven by McBroom and began “running a moving roadblock” in an attempt to get the car stopped.
“McBroom began swerving in and out of the east and west lanes of traffic in an attempt to get around my unit and elude arrest,” Zink stated in his filed report.
At one point the vehicle swerved hard right resulting in the front right passenger door colliding with the front left tire and quarter panel of the deputy’s vehicle.
According to an affidavit, the pursued vehicle then drove away at high speeds, where it went through a construction area on the west side of Wynnwood. There it nearly struck construction related barrels on the roadway.
The deputy reports seeing the vehicle swerving in front of oncoming traffic forcing eastbound vehicles on U.S. Highway 77 onto the road’s shoulder area.
When the vehicle was unable to turn westbound on state Highway 29 because of high speeds it continued northbound toward Pauls Valley.
At a sharp turn a few miles south of PV the vehicle, not reducing speed, spun off the highway, the driver regained control but lost it again placing it directly in the path of the pursing deputy.
The report shows the two vehicles collided causing McBroom’s car to spin into a southbound direction before going off the road into a ditch.
When McBroom was being placed on the ground and arrested he is reported to have told the deputy, “There’s dope in my pocket.”
A plastic bag on McBroom contained more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Also found in the vehicle were two glass pipes and a bag with white crystal.
McBroom was later handed felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while attempting to elude an officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
During his initial court appearance on the charges McBroom was given a $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.