Event pairing to fire up July 4th

The official approval has been given for the Love PV drive to pair up with Pauls Valley's annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Volunteers with Love PV have said the plan is to combine its festival, which raises money for Pauls Valley and Whitebead students to have school supplies, with the fireworks event.
The hope is more activities can be added over time to build up the local July 4th event into an all-day celebration in Wacker Park.
More details about this new holiday pairing will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
