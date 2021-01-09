Event set for new chamber official

The public will get its first chance to meet the new president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce during a gathering set for next week.
Announced just days ago was the hiring of Nancy Runge to step in as the new leader of the local chamber.
A “meet and greet” open house event has been scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at the chamber office located at 112 East Paul.
Runge now steps in as the replacement for Sherri Wing, a native of Foster, who left the position last fall after serving since 2013.
Also available during the event are copies of the 2021 chamber guide and 2021 membership plaque label.
