Events to bring holiday cheer

Christmas Eve this Friday is set to bring the cheer with a couple of gatherings meant to bring the community together.
First up Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its annual community Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
This event is free to everyone as this year dine-in and take-out are available at the church located at 1509 West Grant.
Then First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Those attending are asked to follow CDC and the church's denominational recommendations that people wear masks, social distance from people they don't normally associate with and not to come if they are not feeling well.
When all the gift-giving is done a post Christmas dinner for those in need is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 at The Ekklesia church, 309 East Charles, in Pauls Valley.
•••
Garvin County Treasurer Sandy Goggans has announced the deadline to pay property taxes will be extended by a few days.
Normally the deadline is the last day of the year, Dec. 31.
That's not the case this year as Garvin County officials are following state guidelines, which call for the courthouse to be closed New Year's Eve Day.
As a result, the tax deadline is being extended to Monday, Jan. 3. The courthouse and treasurer's office close at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Anyone making half payments by the new deadline have until March 31, 2022 to submit the remainder.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the holiday season and beyond at various Garvin County spots.
• Friday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, Dec. 30 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT Pauls Valley at Tio's Mexican Restaurant, West Grant and Indian Meridian in PV. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Thursday, Jan. 13 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Friday, Jan. 14 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.