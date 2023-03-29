Drugs and online exchanges on the questionable side came together with one couple living in the Wynnewood area.
First it was a cyber-tip that led federal, state and Garvin County authorities to the doorstep of Michael Todd Smeltzer, 58.
The tip hit the radar of officials as Smeltzer is accused of using social media to post a number of lewd proposals to a teenage girl in early March.
One was a request for the girl to post partially naked photos of herself on Facebook, while others were sexually explicit in nature. Smeltzer is also accused of posting a couple of graphic photos of himself.
County sheriff's deputies were also there to take Smeltzer into custody for failing to appear in court or pay fines and costs in a drug possession case dating back to 2016.
The twist came when a search of his residence resulted in officials finding about 1 1/2 grams of fentanyl and a loaded rifle.
As it turns out Smeltzer’s girlfriend, Rebecca Jean Billings, 52, was also arrested and later charged when it was learned the drugs were in her purse.
Billings claimed Smeltzer had given her the drugs when officers rolled up to the residence.
“When ya’ll came to the door (Smeltzer) handed me the baggies and I put them in my purse,” Billings said to deputies, according to a court document.
In the end Smeltzer is now facing five felony counts, including three charges of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16, drug trafficking and firearm possession.
He was handed an $80,000 bond as his next court appearance is set for next month.
Billing was given three felony charges, including drug trafficking and drug possession. She was released after a $10,000 bond was posted.
A prison stint is now waiting for one of two Garvin County women accused of trying to frame a former husband by planting child pornography last year.
Taking a deal and pleading no contest is Lacy Dawn Hucks, 34.
Last week Hucks was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a conspiracy charge.
Hucks and her friend, Angel Ruth Moore, 40, are accused of coming up with a plan to get Hucks’ ex-husband in trouble with the law by placing more than 600 images of child porn on his phone.
Moore is also scheduled to take a plea deal next month for the multiple charges she still faces.
