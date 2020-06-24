Extension office reaches out for help

Keeping an OSU Extension office open to continue helping Garvin County's 4-H students, area farmers and ranchers and even the work of some older residents was at the center of a plea this week for more financial backing.
Melissa Koesler, director of the Garvin County Extension Office in Pauls Valley, and some friends came together Monday to formally ask all three county commissioners for their support.
Koesler told the trio for the last few years the OSU Extension offices all over state have seen a consistent drop in funding.
Here in Garvin County that's resulted in fewer staff members being available at the office in the county courthouse, and as a result, far less attention than in the past given to a variety of programs offered to area residents of all ages.
“The Extension is asking for quite a big more than last year,” Koesler said as budget requests went to the county excise board this week with a new fiscal year coming July 1.
“We're operating with two employees in the office. It's completely impacting our program; it's suffering.
“No program is excelling because we don't have enough people.”
Koesler is referring to things like 4-H for kids across the county to a number of agriculture programs and Oklahoma Home and Community Education with groups all over the county.
“OSU Extension offers programs to every resident in the county, not just farmers and ranchers. We're losing OHCE members and we're losing 4-H. We're also losing volunteers because there is no one there to guide and direct them.”
Former Family and Consumer Sciences/4-H Youth Development educator Phillis Cothren says it's a tragedy that programs offered by the OSU Extension office in Garvin County are being impacted in such a big way with the loss of revenue and staff positions.
“It's breaking my heart that my grandkids will not have the opportunities we once had,” Cothren said, referring to the 4-H program.
Ron Endler says the OHCE group has not had the “coordination that it needs” when it comes to delivering food to those in need.
“We've lost some of that, and we need to get it back,” he said.
Both Koesler and Debbie Arthur told commissioners any support they can provide represents much more than just money.
“These dollars are an investment in our county,” Arthur said. “Through the programs these are skills some of these kids aren't getting at home. We couldn't have done it without your support.”
“This is an investment for all the people of the county not just the youth,” Koesler adds.
“One educator and one secretary in the office isn't enough. We should be fully staffed. Three educators, a program assistant and a secretary is what most counties have.
“I don't think you want to lose us to another county. That's where you're headed if we don't get your support. The time is now where we're going to have to ask for more money to keep our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.