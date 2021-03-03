Eye on spring after harsh winter

It’s been a rough stretch recently with some harsh winter conditions as some Pauls Valley officials already have an eye on warmer spring activities.
City Manager James Frizell says the arctic weather system that brought lots of snow and some dangerous sub-zero temperatures in mid-February was a real test for the various city staff.
“We had a really tough two weeks with the snow and the cold temperatures,” he said during a recent update to all five members of the PV City Council.
“It really stretched our resources. I want to commend our people for the excellent job they did to keep things running. We had issues and still have issues, but it’s getting better.”
Along with getting out there to sand some local streets, Frizell said the big thing was addressing broken water lines likely due to the frigid temps that dipped all the way down to -13 degrees.
“We responded to five major water line breaks; two of them simultaneously. We had a lot of calls,” he said.
“One of the biggest issues was when it started to warm back up people had lines that started springing leaks.”
As part of that eye on spring Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Samford said this year’s celebration of Pauls Valley being named by Tree City USA will likely be the biggest.
“It’s the 40th year for Pauls Valley as a Tree City USA. Pauls Valley is the longest Tree City in the state,” Samford said.
As part of Tree City USA each year a tree is planted in a ceremony typically held at the state Capitol grounds or the governor’s mansion.
Because of PV’s four-decade stretch as a Tree City the plan is hold a ceremonial tree planting right here at some point later this year. The date of the event has not yet been scheduled.
“This year they’ll be coming here,” she said. “They will provide a tree and we'll plant that tree here.”
The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns across America since 1976.
More than 3,400 American cities reach the Tree City USA status by focusing on “sound urban forestry management, maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.”
During the recent council meeting an approval was also given to spend $13,420 to make repairs to the lap pool at the Pauls Valley Water Park.
“If we don’t fix the cracks then the ground water can come in and you don’t want that,” Frizell said.
Another $23,600 in funding was approved for new playground equipment in Wacker Park.
The council also approved the city's collective bargaining agreements with the local police and fire departments for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
