A filing period for three spots on the Garvin County Fair Board is set get started in just a couple of weeks.
One office in each of the three county districts is included in the filings set from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily Monday through Friday, Jan. 11-15 at the county clerk's office on the second floor of the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Only registered voters in the county are eligible to file as a candidate.
Any person who files must reside in the commissioner's district or city they seek to represent.
Any races that come from the filings will be contested during an election on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
• A new come-and-go museum for model trains, Jack's Tracks, is now open at 105 West Charles.
New hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and closed Saturday.
There is no admission as visitors can make donations on their way out.
The museum's first official day came back on Nov. 22.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• With the pandemic postponing the Pauls Valley alumni reunion in 2020 some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.