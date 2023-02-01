Fair brings health circle back around

Allies for Better Living in Garvin County is planning a wellness fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event will feature various booths and free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, wells and safety information and giveaways.
On that same day Stratford is planning a “Trails and Tales” event to officially kickoff its new Story Walk activity.
The community is invited to come out to help celebrate the new Story Walk at the Stratford City Park.
Various vendors are expected to be there from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
•••
Carl Dutton will be telling the stories of “broomcorn days” in the Lindsay community during a gathering in a couple of weekends.
Dutton will be spinning stories from years back and the people who made it happen during a presentation set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
It will be at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs south of Lindsay.
Hosting the event is the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now in its non-seasonal hours.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Those hours are expected to open up and include more days starting in early March.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.