Fair brings health circle back around

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&