We're literally on the doorstep with a welcome mat all laid out as the many activities of the 104th Garvin County Fair will really start to crank up on Thursday.
Many of the fair's entries have already come in with plenty more on the way as the event at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley is set to go each day through Saturday, Aug. 24.
Here's the schedule for the remainder of the fair:
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Children’s Day at the Fair, free lunch provided.
• 9 a.m. – Vendors open.
• 4 to 5 p.m. – Best Dressed Pet registration.
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull registration.
• 5 p.m. – Barnyard Shenanigans, may signup up to 15 minutes before contest.
• 5:30 p.m. – Best Dressed Pet contest.
• 6 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull.
• 7 p.m. – Crowning Fair Royalty, evening entertainment.
• 7:30 p.m. – The Greatest Hen Race.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 7 to 10 a.m. – All livestock entries and weights due.
• 8 to 9:30 a.m. – Poultry and rabbit entries due.
• 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Children’s Day at the Fair, free lunch provided.
• 9 a.m. – Vendors open.
• 9:30 to 11 a.m. – Poultry Pullorum testing.
• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Egg Show entries accepted.
• Noon – Egg Show judged.
• Noon – Poultry and rabbit judging.
• 1 p.m. – Poultry showmanship.
• 1 p.m. – Tractor Driving contest.
• 2 p.m. – Livestock judging entries due.
• 2 p.m. – Ag Olympics entries due.
• 2 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament registration due.
• 3 p.m. – Livestock judging.
• 5 p.m. – Ag Olympics.
• 6 p.m. – Poultry and rabbits released.
• 6 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament.
• 7 p.m. – Entertainment, Yellow Rockers Square Dance Club.
(Special presentations will be made at this year’s livestock show. The first Chip Howard Memorial Scholarship will be presented by his family to a 4-H or FFA member. The Grand and Reserve Grand Heifer Award will be officially named in honor of DonEtta Cothren.)
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 8 a.m. – Livestock show begins, show order is swine, cattle, horse showmanship at halter, sheep, goats.
• 9 a.m. – Vendors open.
• 9 to 10 a.m. – Wiener dog races registration.
• 11 a.m. – Wiener dog races.
• Noon – Entries for best apple pie and salsa contest.
• Noon – Signup for turtle races.
• 1 p.m. – Turtle races.
• 1 p.m. – Best apple pie and salsa judging.
• 3 p.m. – Release of east building exhibits.
• 4 p.m. – Horse show registration at PV Round Up Arena.
• 5 p.m. – Horse show at PV Round Up Arena.
