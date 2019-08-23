These youngsters from Maysville reach out as far as they can to touch this horse at a petting zoo – one of numerous activities offered at this week's Garvin County Fair. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Up close, very up close, was the idea as these Pauls Valley second-graders check out an alpaca during the Garvin County Fair. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Kids games like this block building one were naturally a big part of this week's Garvin County Fair. (PV Democrat photo)
Food, music and dancing, like with this rowdy group of youngsters, were all right in the middle of the Garvin County Fair this week. (PV Democrat photo)
Five-year-old Alejandro Perez gets the family dog Captain ready for his role as a baby during the Garvin County Fair's best dressed pet contest (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Fair Fun
William F. “Bill” Freeman Jr. of Maysville, Oklahoma was born to William F. and Elsie (Johnson) Freeman Sr. on October 28, 1925 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and passed from this life on August 10, 2019 at his home in Maysville at the age of 93 years.
