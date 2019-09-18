Fair looks closer at water safety

It was kind of a test run in getting experts together with the public to look closer at protecting Pauls Valley’s water supply decades into the future.
The formal name was a Watershed Protection Fair as the city of Pauls Valley teamed up with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for the recent event.
Set up in the local Reynolds Recreation Center, the casual come-and-go gathering had a number of state agencies there to offer more information on better ways to protect Pauls Valley’s lakes.
That was the focus because the two local lakes are the source of the local drinking water supply.
While greeting visitors as they came in, Emily Hoskin of the DEQ’s Water Quality Division said organizing a fair for the public is a new thing for her agency.
“This is like a pilot tryout to see if people will come out,” Hoskin said during the fair.
“We’ve done educational events in the past, but inviting the public out to an event like this one is new. We’re trying to be more proactive.”
Along with operators from Pauls Valley’s water treatment plant, a handful of DEQ departments, such as water quality, land protection and recycling, were there ready to talk to any folks who came to the fair.
Others were a rural water group, OSU Extension, Oklahoma Water Resources board and Blue Thumb, which is a program monitoring water quality for the state’s streams.
“We can regulate companies and cities, but to change the public to where they’re more aware and concerned about the water quality of their lakes and their water supply, we want to start that conversation with them at events like this one,” Hoskin adds.
One of those coming out for the fair was someone with a real interest in health, which is what local Dr. Susan Jones believes this PV event was all about.
“I’m here because I’m concerned about water quality. It’s a health issue,” she said while signing in to check out the various booths packed with information on safe water.
