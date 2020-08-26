Fair time is just about here

Livestock shows is the last one standing for this year's Garvin County Fair after the annual country style celebration was hit by the ongoing virus pandemic.
Even though COVID-19 took its toll there's still a strong lineup of livestock events later this week at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The public that does come to watch the livestock shows is encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance.
The current schedule of events for the fair on Friday, Aug. 28 includes:
• Cattle and hog entries accepted – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Poultry entries due – 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
• Poultry Pullorum testing – 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Poultry judging – noon.
• Poultry showmanship – 1 p.m.
• Poultry released – 6 p.m.
• Cattle show followed by hog show – 6 p.m.
The schedule for Saturday, Aug. 29 includes:
• Goat and sheep weigh-in – 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
• Goat and sheep entry deadline – 8 a.m.
• Goat show followed by sheep show – 10 a.m.
• Horse show entries accepted at PV Round Up Club Arena – 4 p.m.
• Horse show at PV Round Up Club Arena – 5 p.m.
Because of the pandemic this year's fair won't have indoor exhibits for 4-H, open class and the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE.
The various activities for kids, normally held during two days at the fair, will also not be offered at this year's event because of the virus threat.
