Helping some kids with a little better footing in life is at the center of a community gathering planned this weekend in Pauls Valley.
It's called the Share the Love Craft Fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Bosa Community Center in PV.
Ashley Brumley and others from the Restored Hearts and Soles group want everyone to know proceeds from the event are going to help children in need with things like a new pair of shoes.
“This is a fundraiser for Restored Hearts and Soles,” Brumley says.
“We hope to have some extra money from the booths. The more we raise the more RHS can help provide shoes and the socks.”
Those booths will all be set up and open to the public during this weekend's fair at the local center located right across the street from Pauls Valley's Bosa indoor swimming pool.
A variety of booths are expected offer things like clothing options, dish ware, scents and soaps, nails and even one with beef jerky.
“We'll have vendors with homemade items and whole variety of things.”
Along with any extra cash from the booths, Brumley says one particular tasty alternative will be available to help the cause.
“There will also be a food booth and all the money from that is going to RHS,” she said adding it's expected to feature things like hot dogs, tacos and chili.
The goal of the whole event is to help provide shoes, socks and even hygiene items to school children in need in Garvin and Murray counties.
The kids chosen to receive help from RHS are referrals from the teachers at their schools.
According to Brumley, the craft fair got a big helping hand when local resident Joyce Seitz volunteered to organize the event, while a silent auction is also meant to help out the fundraiser.
Vendors, volunteers looking to help and anyone interested in the fair can find out more at the RHS Facebook page online.
•••
The work of Restored Hearts and Soles also extends to a prom closet coming in February.
With this RHS provides young ladies with a free prom dress, shoes and jewelry.
The group's prom closet this year is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Classic Realty of Oklahoma, 312 South Willow in PV.
