The sentence has come down for a Pauls Valley man charged last summer with posing as a law enforcement officer during an incident in neighboring Stephens County.
Matthew Brumley, 36, was given a couple of felony counts for allegedly using the phony cop angle to scare a resident into giving him money on the false belief she would be arrested.
Brumley's day in court came last week on Dec. 1 when instead of a preliminary hearing in the case he entered a guilty plea in Stephens County District Court.
With the new plea Brumley was given two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay some fines.
A court record also shows the state Department of Corrections and probation and parole officers “shall actively supervise the defendant for a period of not less than two years.”
All of this goes back to July 7 when a Stephens County deputy was contacted by an individual with a rural electric coop who claimed there was a problem the day before involving Brumley.
Brumley was believed to be working for a third party electric company crew that had gone to a rural Stephens County residence a few miles west of Foster, which was described as being a part of a legal marijuana grow operation.
A woman living there told authorities it was Brumley who approached her property claiming to be with an electric company.
She said he then claimed to an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics as Brumley quickly showed some type of ID card before telling the woman she was illegal with the state of Oklahoma.
Brumley's original charges accuse him of telling the woman that if she paid him $4,500 he could make the operation legal and keep other state officials off their property.
The woman said Brumley guaranteed the state could not shut them down if she paid him the money.
Deputies were told Brumley dropped the total to $2,500 when the woman was unsure if she could come up with the larger amount.
With the woman having to leave to get the money, Brumley returned to the residence later the same day. When he did Brumley was accompanied by two other men as the payment was made.
According to the woman, she was “scared and did not know what to do because he had a gun on his right hip.”
“She stated she was frightened for her life and did not want to argue with someone with a gun.”
Photos on the woman's phone confirmed it was Brumley who had approached her with the offer.
Brumley was later spotted in Wynnewood and taken into custody without incident.
