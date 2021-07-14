Fake cop routine draws charges

A Pauls Valley man is accused of posing as a law enforcement officer as a way to scare a Stephens County resident into giving him money on the false belief she would be arrested.
Instead, it's Matthew Brumley, 35, who was the one getting a pair of handcuffs and a trip to a county jail.
It all goes back a few days as a deputy with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office was contacted on July 7 by an individual with a rural electric coop who claimed there was a problem the day before involving Brumley.
Brumley was believed to be working for a third party electric company crew that had gone to a rural Stephens County residence a few miles west of Foster.
A woman at the residence, who officials here indicate is part of a legal marijuana grow operation, said it was Brumley who approached her property claiming to be with an electric company.
He then claimed to an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics as Brumley quickly showed some type of ID card before telling the woman she was illegal with the state of Oklahoma.
Brumley is accused of telling the woman that if she paid him $4,500 he could make the operation legal and keep other state officials off their property.
The woman said Brumley guaranteed the state could not shut them down if she paid him the money.
Deputies were told Brumley dropped that total to $2,500 when the woman was unsure is she could come up with the larger amount.
With the woman having to leave to get the cash, Brumley returned to the residence later that same day. When he did Brumley was accompanied by two other men as the payment was made.
“She stated she was scared and did not know what to do because he had a gun on his right hip,” stated a Stephens County sheriff's deputy in his report.
“She stated she was frightened for her life and did not want to argue with someone with a gun.”
Photos on the woman's phone confirmed it was Brumley, according to the report.
Brumley was later spotted in Wynnewood and taken into custody by police.
He now faces two felony counts in Stephens County – false personation of public officer (sham legal process) and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Bond in the case was set at $100,000 as Brumley's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.
