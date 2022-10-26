Fallfest holiday fun this weekend

A few hours of holiday fun is coming to Pauls Valley's downtown area this weekend.
The time for Fallfest is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The lineup of activities to be featured includes food, family fun, games and entertainment. There will be face painting, balloon animals, a fun DJ and even a “little magic.”
A Halloween costume contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call the PV Chamber of Commerce at 405-238-6491.
Also, a handful of Pauls Valley churches are now planning to offer the holiday treats with a community Trunk-or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, which is of course Halloween.
More specifics on the event will come when updated information is available.
•••
The Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association's annual fly-in event at Pauls Valley's airport is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Admission is free as the public entrance for the event is on the west side of the airport near the local golf course.
•••
The Wynnewood Historical Society is inviting the public to come help celebrate the 115th anniversary of The Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
The celebration of what was the “finest hotel between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City” in its day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Enjoy exhibits on historic homes, street name origins and more. There will be drawings for prizes and of course no celebration is complete without cake and punch!
“Join us, learn a few things about your town you might not have known and share some things you know that we might not!”
•••
A free flu vaccine drive thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Garvin County Health Department in Pauls Valley.
A regular dose only will be offered for ages nine and up at the health department facility at 1809 South Chickasaw.
Those planning to come out should remember to wear short sleeves and leave pets at home.
The drive thru is in partnership with the health department and Chickasaw Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.