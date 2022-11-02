Only days away from next week's election a mailer hitting Garvin County mailboxes clearly dipped down into the dirty politics range when it comes to a race for associate district judge.
Although those responsible aren't known just yet they obviously wanted to smear the campaign of challenger Laura McClain, who now teams with her opponent, Judge Steve Kendall, to denounce the mailer and stress all of it is a lie.
Some may have believed it at first as the mailer falsely depicts McClain as being endorsed by a liberal Democratic agenda.
Nothing about the mailer turned out to be true as both McClain and Kendall appeared shaken this week as this most unexpected turn now blurs what had been a clean campaign on both sides.
“I feel like I was sucker punched,” McClain said on Monday.
“I am appalled, outraged and I am severely disappointed by the fact our system has devolved to the point of stealing and influencing elections this way.
“I don't know who did this, we haven't tracked them down, but we will and hold them accountable.”
The talk about the mailer likely started back on Friday when it arrived in some Lindsay mailboxes, while those in Pauls Valley got it the following day along with other area communities.
That's when both candidates went to work trying to figure out what had actually happened.
“Judge Kendall contacted me Saturday,” McClain said.
“He claimed to have no knowledge of it. He denounced it and offered to do anything to make it right. He offered to pay for a mailer for me.”
Kendall released a statement Monday as he feels this phony mailer has turned into an attack on the integrity of both candidates right before the election.
“False political mailers have gone out regarding Laura McClain. Until I learned that people had received the mailers, I had no knowledge of the mailers, and I did not in any way participate in the mailers,” Kendall said.
“Chips fall where they may, I would rather lose than win by anyone using false mailers, or any tactic involving false statements, to influence this campaign.
“I do not know who is responsible for the mailers, but it was not me. As always, my campaign expenditures will be fully and properly reported, and the public will see that my campaign did not pay for the mailers.
“I denounce the mailers. I believe that the mailers are false and misleading, and that type of tactic has no place in a campaign – especially a judicial campaign.
“I encourage everyone to disregard the mailers and to vote based on qualifications and experience.”
•••
McClain says when she started campaigning for the office nearly a year ago it was the first time she's ever sought a political office.
“My goal was to knock on every door and talk to every voter and explain why I'm the best choice for associate district judge,” she said.
“The number one question I get is what party affiliation are you. With judge this is a nonpartisan race with no party platform. The objective is to follow the law, not push an agenda. My personal beliefs, they do not matter.
“I'm a rule follower, and I've run a clean campaign.”
As for the false mailer, McClain believes it's “dark money,” possibly from a political action group, that's part of this smear campaign as the Democratic groups listed do not even exist, while another portion tracks back to a clearing house in San Francisco, she said.
Information listed on the mailer falsely connects McClain with the liberal side of the Democratic Party, which she says is clearly meant to present her in a bad light.
“I am not a registered Democrat, I have a concealed carry license and I've been a conservative prosecutor for the last nine years. I am not a supporter of a liberal, Democrat agenda.”
•••
Kendall adds under the Oklahoma Canons of Judicial Ethics, judges and judicial candidates are prohibited from publicly identifying himself or herself as a candidate of a political organization.
All of that simply means Oklahoma judicial races are nonpartisan.
“Because Laura is a woman of competence and integrity, I am confident that Laura also had no part in these mailers,” he said.
“Aside from these false mailers, this has been a clean race, and I will not be the one who changes that. I am also confident that Laura will not do that either.”
